Opera preview at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Vincenzo Bellini’s opera “Norma” on Friday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library.

A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at The Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, Oct. 7, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the simulcast.

All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed and admission is free.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.