Open mic event at Moore Library

STEUBEN — Area residents are invited to share their musical talents during the Henry D. Moore Library’s open mic event on Sunday, June 25, from 3-5 p.m.

Musicians, bands, singers and poets are all welcome. Stage time is approximately nine minutes or three songs per act. A sound system and microphones will be available, but participants are welcome to bring their own material.

Beverages and goodies will be served. Admission is by donation.

For more information, email Vicki at [email protected]