Open farm day at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center is hosting an open farm day on Sunday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All are welcome to visit historic Forest Farm, home of Scott and Helen Nearing. There will be home and garden tours throughout the day as well as demonstrations of the Nearings’ farming and building methods.

This event is being sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

For more information, call 326-8211 or 374-5386 or visit www.goodlife.org.