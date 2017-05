ORLAND — Take an easy evening walk in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands on Friday, June 2, to hear whippoorwills, woodcock, nighthawks, owls, frogs and other creatures of the night.

Meet Cheri Domina at the South Gate on Route 1 (just south of the Route 176 intersection) at 7:30 p.m. to carpool in.

Call 974-7097 or email [email protected] for more information.