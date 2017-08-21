New support group starting Aug. 31

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County has announced a new support group for parents who have lost a child to drug overdose.

The group will be held Thursdays, Aug. 31 through Oct. 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the HVHC Ellsworth office.

The group is free of charge, but participants need to register at least a week in advance to allow time for group preparation.

For more information, call Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.