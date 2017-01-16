NE Harbor Library hosting workshop

MOUNT DESERT — Jeanne Perkins will lead a fiber basket workshop at the Northeast Harbor Library on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants will make a basket using paper mache over a form, using natural fibers such as paper, moss, cotton, silk, etc.

Perkins encourages participants to bring their own favorite scraps to incorporate, as long as they are natural fibers. The snow date for the event is Jan. 28.

Class size is limited, so call the library at 276-3333 to sign up.