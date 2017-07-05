Nature program at Woodlawn July 12

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn welcomes naturalist Lynn Havsall for a presentation on “Tidepool Treasures” on Wednesday, July 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tidepools are created as the tide ebbs. The pools reveal living treasures, ever so briefly, before the flood tide conceals them again in their watery realm. Havsall will acquaint you with Maine’s marine invertebrates. You will learn how crabs chew with their stomach, sea slugs defend themselves with food and why barnacles are so sexy.

The Nature Series programs are a fun learning experience open for all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Nature programs are free and open to the public. Donations, however, are appreciated.

To reserve a seat, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.