Nature program set at Woodlawn

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn, in collaboration with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program, will present a program titled “Natural Fun with Nature” on Saturday, June 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Children ages 5-12, along with their parents, will enjoy exploring wildlife, flowers, trees and insects on the historic estate. Children will put their senses to work to enjoy the intrigue and wealth nature offers.

Working in small groups, they will move from garden to forest for hands-on activities led by University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Volunteers and Maine Master Naturalists.

The program is free and open to the first 15 children who sign up. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting Woodlawn’s calendar page at woodlawnmuseum.org. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times. The program will be repeated on Saturday, July 29.