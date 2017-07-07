Narraguagus Junior/Senior High School honor roll

The following students were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at Narraguagus Junior/Senior High School in Harrington:

Seniors

High honors: Robin Fay Brown Morrison, Blaine Grant, Dakota McGuire, Rosemary Nguyen, Kayla Toppin, Dexter Wright.

Honors: Destiny Belanger, Hannah Bennett, Juan Jose Castillo Perez, Jisselle Curtis, Kyle Davis, Josie Kinane, Hayden Pineo, Noah Ramsdell, Thomas Ray-Smith, Caitlin Reynolds, Cameron Rumery, John Paul “JP” Snider, Logan Staples, Philip Taylor, Nicolas “Cole” Willey.

Juniors

High honors: Taylor Colbeth, Sophia DeSchiffart, River Fenton, Mary Hammond.

Honors: Shalynne Barbee Bamford, Tiah Bickford, Joshua Brooks, Zachary Burt, Elizabeth Chartrand, Brittney Church, Josiah Couture, Sasha Crowley, Emma Denbow, Agustin Lizcano Echavarria, Jose Salud Villafuerte Garcia, Kyle Schoppee, Shi Weed, Emily Williams.

Sophomores

High honors: Kaylee Bosse, Kajsa Brown Morrison, Haley Dinsmore, Kristin Garnett, Nicholas Mathews.

Honors: Hunter Beal, Zachary Britton, Gabriel Blomgren, Katie Brooks, Savannah Carter, Eliza Fye, Alexander Haire, Michael Haire, Kylee Joyce, Lanie Perry, Isiah Pinkham, Madison Pray, Morgan Robinson, Breanna Smith, Emma Smith, Jacob Tenney, Alexander Walsh.

Freshmen

High honors: Kaci Alley, Mackenzie Arey, Aryanna Beal, Hannah Beal, Anna Taylor, Madelyn Willey.

Honors: Logan Beal, Reese Brown, Angelena Drisko, Benjamin Gallant, Dayana Ortiz Garcia, Lydia Pineo, Emma Redimarker, Aspin Schoppee, Levi Shaw, McKenzie Thompson, Rodrigo Zamora.

Grade 8

High honors: Kasey Call, Riley Grant, Graydon Holcomb, Brantley Kane, Brylee McGuire, Daniel Nguyen, Lindsay Poirier, Samuel Somes, Anna Strout, Alyssa Turner.

Honors: Randi Bolen, Noah Curtis, Joshua Denbow, Rianne Fraser, Chase Kane, Ally Moores, Tania Paniagua Ortiz, Yanet Paniagua, Nicklas Snider, Zane Strout, Brad Thompson.

Grade 7

High honors: Marissa Arey, Fatima Herrera Vargas, Joseph Ray-Smith.

Honors: Destiny Guess-Machado, David Moores, Rowan Perrin, Ryan Rolfe, Tori Rolfe, Mali Smith, Evan Strout.