Mystery theater benefit March 10

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Educational Enrichment Monies (BEEM) is holding an ’80s prom murder mystery fundraiser on Friday, March 10, from 6-10 p.m. at Barncastle restaurant.

With their high school careers coming to an end, the students of Mayhem High find themselves battling it out over grades, popularity, affection, class rankings and what they all have been focused on for years. Who will be awarded the prom king and queen title?

As the night unfolds, the royalty will be rewarded and an innocent life will be claimed. All are suspected, although only one is to blame.

The interactive mystery theater event will feature a silent auction, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and more.

Guests can participate in the mystery by signing up as one of several characters. No experience is needed.

Tickets are $30 for the public and $15 for Blue Hill Consolidated School staff. All tickets are $35 after Feb. 24.

For more information, call 374-5322.