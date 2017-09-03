Morgan Bay Zendo hosting author talk

SURRY — Author Rick McDaniel will be speaking at the Morgan Bay Zendo in Surry on Sunday, Sept. 10.

McDaniel will talk about his new book, “Catholicism and Zen,” the fifth in a series about Zen Buddhism, as well as the fourth book in the series, “Cypress Trees in the Garden.” These books will be for sale at the talk.

The latest book explores the history of Christian/Buddhist dialogue and profiles 14 modern Catholic clergy who have become authorized to teach Zen practice within their Christian faith.

“Cypress Trees in the Garden” is about Zen centers across America. Morgan Bay Zendo is featured on the cover and in the epilogue.

For more information, visit www.morganbayzendo.org.