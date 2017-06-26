Moore Library sale scheduled Saturday

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben will hold its annual book, bake, plant and yard sale from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Books will be sorted in the main hall by nonfiction topic, fiction categories and children’s books, and will be sold by donation. Baked goods will be on sale in the kitchen and the plants and yard sale items will be outside, weather permitting.

Anyone who would like to help out may bake something for the bake sale and drop it off Friday morning or by 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Donations for the yard sale are also appreciated, as are volunteers willing to help out during the sale or with cleanup afterward.

Donations for the sale may be dropped off 8 a.m.-noon June 29 or June 30 at the Village Road basement entrance or bring them on the morning of the sale.

For more information regarding donations, call Charlotte at 546-2851. For other inquiries regarding the sale, email [email protected] or call the library at 546-7301.