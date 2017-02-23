Moira O’Neill to give talk March 2

ELLSWORTH — Moira O’Neill, a nurse educator at Husson University, will speak on the topic “Women at the Table: Past and Future” on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

O’Neill will be discussing the importance of women being involved and active in political issues. Her speech will be nonpartisan and informative, as she has been recently involved in the political process as a candidate for a state Senate office.

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Downeast Business and Professional Women will be hosting the event, which is open to the public.

This is also an annual joint meeting of Downeast BPW and two other women’s organizations, the Hancock County American Association of University Women and the Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. The groups will meet for a dinner buffet at 6 p.m.

Anyone else who wishes to attend for the meal should RSVP by Friday, Feb. 24, to Judy Bragg at 667-9046.