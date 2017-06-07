MERI lecture series starting June 14

BLUE HILL — The Marine & Environmental Research Institute (MERI) will host distinguished climate scientist Paul Mayewski as the opening speaker in the 2017 Environmental Lecture Series on Wednesday, June 14.

This year’s series theme is “Climate Change and Our Ocean Planet,” amidst a swirl of recent scientific reports about the observable impact of global warming.

Mayewski’s presentation is titled “Climate Change or Alternative Facts?” All lectures are free and open to the public. They start at 6 p.m. with a 5:30 reception for the speaker at the MERI Center for Environmental Studies, 55 Main St. in Blue Hill.

For more information, call 374-2135 or email [email protected]