BUCKSPORT — The Elm Street Congregational Church, 31 Elm St. in Bucksport, is hosting a memorial trombone concert on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The concert is in honor of local musician Don Blodgett, who passed away earlier this year. A Bucksport native, Blodgett started a trombone concert that raised money for the church’s 154-year-old Hook organ.

Donations at the concert will also benefit the organ.