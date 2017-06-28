Meeting scheduled in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — The town of Blue Hill has scheduled a special town meeting for Thursday, June 29, at 4:30 p.m. at the town office to consider extending a retail marijuana moratorium for six more months.

Selectman Jim Schatz said voters at the Annual Town Meeting in April enacted a six-month moratorium. However, the moratorium was retroactive to Jan. 1, Schatz said.

So, the moratorium is expiring July 1 unless residents vote to extend the ordinance.