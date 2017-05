ELLSWORTH — A medieval fair is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, on the back field of the Family Bible Church, 460 High St. in Ellsworth.

The fair will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Come as you are or come dressed as a favorite medieval character. A stockade, jousting with noodles, quoits (ring toss), hammer toss, a fiddler, a wood carver, a bounce house and costume designing are among the activities.

Admission is free.