Maritime film fest kick-off Sept. 29

BUCKSPORT — On Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m., everyone is invited to come to the Bucksport town dock for a free community event to help kick off the weekend-long International Maritime Film Festival.

Bucksport artist Tara Law will project film onto the sails of a 76-foot wooden sailboat, Actress. There will be live musical accompaniment.

Law will use images of boat building, underwater scenes, cruising films and more to create a beautiful and unique scene in the heart of Bucksport Harbor.

A VIP party will take place aboard Actress during the event. Tickets are available for $15 and include food, drinks and a chance to meet many of the filmmakers who are screening films during the festival.

Actress is also offering four berths for overnight accommodation during the festival, from Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. Lodging aboard the boat plus a full festival pass and tickets to the VIP party are available for $125. Tickets are limited and must be reserved in advance.

Tickets, a festival schedule and more are available at www.maritimefilmfestival.com.