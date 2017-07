BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport United Methodist Church will host a lobster stew dinner on Friday, July 14.

Dinner consists of lobster stew, rolls, tossed salad and beverage. Gingerbread with whipped cream will be the dessert.

There will be two seating times: 5:30 and 6 p.m. The cost of the meal is $12.50 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance or reservations made by calling the church office at 469-3622.