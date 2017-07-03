Lobster Fest at Moore Library

STEUBEN — The fourth annual Lobster Fest at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

A full lobster or hot dog dinner will be served, including homemade coleslaw, corn, chips, drinks and dessert. Participants also can bring home something from the pie sale or take a chance on the raffle for another feast.

The raffle basket will include six lobsters, 6 pounds of clams, corn and other fixings. Hunt and Allison Smith will provide traditional American music during the meal. The event also will feature children’s activities, including a bounce house.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the library’s endowment campaign. Tickets are $15 for the lobster dinner and $5 for the hot dog dinner.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at the library. The Henry D. Moore Library is located at 22 Village Road in Steuben.

For more information, visit www.moorelibrary.org.