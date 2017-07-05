Live music at Alamo July 12

BUCKSPORT — Hailing from, and nicknamed after Winterport, Rivertown is made up of seasoned musicians who thoroughly enjoy tight three-part harmonies and original song arrangements.

The group will be performing at the Alamo Theatre in Bucksport on July 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. as part of the Wednesday on Main series.

On the same bill are special guests The Oshima Brothers, singer-songwriters who produce most listenable pop music of their own design.

Doors open at 5 and there is open seating. Donations are gratefully accepted ($10 suggested).

For more information, call Paula Kee at 266-7999, or visit www.bucksportwom.com.