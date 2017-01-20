Library offering tech device help

BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Free Public Library is offering free, drop-in iPad and iPhone assistance on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon through the remainder of the winter.

Did you receive a new i-device for Christmas? Want to learn some tips and tricks? Or just need help getting started? These sessions can show you how to set up your email, how to take and organize your photos, teach you more about Facebook or other social media and more. Bring your device, a power cord and any relevant passwords you may need.

Although the program is primarily focused on iPhones and iPads, other devices are welcome as well.

The library is offering this program for free on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, contact Brook at 326-4560.