ELLSWORTH — Join others who are looking for ways to save money, stretch the budget and share frugal ideas at a Tightwad Exchange at the Ellsworth Public Library.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon-2 p.m.

This is a brown bag meeting, so feel free to bring your lunch. The group will meet in the library’s Riverview Room.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.