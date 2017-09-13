Library hosting talk on Nepal

BROOKSVILLE — Brooksville resident Jeff Kaley will give a slide show and share his insider’s view, “From Sandals to Cell Towers,” about his experience of 50 years of living, working and traveling in Nepal, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Brooksville Public Library.

Although for the past 35 years, Kaley has focused on humanitarian work in Nepal, he first went there in 1967, when it was recently emancipated from a brutal 100-year British-backed dynasty. He found people living primitively, knowing nothing of the world outside their village.

Kaley will talk about the societal and cultural changes he saw as technology intervened in the traditional Nepalese lifestyle. He will tell how the trickle of tourists began to expose the native people to the outer world.

For more information, call the library at 326-4560.