Library hosting children’s concerts

BLUE HILL — Kneisel Hall children’s concerts are back at the Blue Hill Public Library this summer.

The five concerts will be performed Wednesdays, June 28, July 5, 12 and 26 and Aug. 2 from 4:30-5:15 p.m. There will be no concert on July 19.

Musicians from Kneisel Hall’s Young Artist program will perform a variety of chamber music pieces and engage young audiences with questions and information about the music and their instruments.

All ages are welcome to attend the concerts. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Blue Hill Public Library and Kneisel Hall.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.