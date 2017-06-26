Library hosting book and bake sale

SULLIVAN — Frenchman Bay Library, located at 1776 U.S. Highway 1 in Sullivan, will hold its annual book and bake sale on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, a yard sale has been added that will take place at the same time. The Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause will make a stop at the parking lot from noon to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from these events will help support the library and the programs it provides.