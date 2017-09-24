Letterboxing event set in Wildlands

ORLAND — Letterboxing and geocaching are ways to explore and navigate in search of hidden “treasure” boxes.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m., celebrate Great Maine Outdoor Weekend by learning about this year-round family activity and getting a lesson on using GPS and compass.

Participants will venture into the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands in search of letterboxes and geocaches, and there will be a chance to win a prize.

Meet at the Popple Grove Children’s Area (a short walk in from South Gate parking area on Route 1). Bring water bottle and bug repellent and a compass or GPS if you have one. This event is for all ages.

For more information, call 469-6929 or email [email protected].