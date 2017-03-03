Lenten study at Brooksville church

BROOKSVILLE — The book “Renegade Gospel: The Rebel Jesus” by Mike Slaughter will be the text for a Lenten study at the Brooksville United Methodist Church, 713 Coastal Road in Brooksville.

The book, pertinent to issues of the present day, activist movements and looking at the world as seen through the eyes of others, challenges readers to come to terms with Jesus as a rebel.

The six-week study will be led by the Rev. Dr. Susan M. Davenport on Wednesdays at noon from March 8 through April 12. The sessions are open to those of all faiths. Personal purchase of the book is recommended but not necessary.

Participants are encouraged to bring a paper bag lunch. Beverages will be provided. No registration is necessary. There is no fee.

For more information, call 359-8919.