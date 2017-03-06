Lenten series talk set in Brooksville March 6, 2017 on Community Announcements BROOKSVILLE — Zoe Weil, co-founder and president of the Institute for Humane Education, will give a talk titled “Becoming a Solutionary” on Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m. at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary in Brooksville. Weil is a pioneer in the comprehensive humane education movement that works to create a peaceful, healthy and just world for all people, animals and the environment through education. Weil’s presentation is the second program in the church’s annual Lenten series. For more information, call 469-7850 or visit www.reversingfalls.org.