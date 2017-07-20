Lecture at MERI scheduled July 27

BLUE HILL — Oceanographer, popular speaker and Marine & Environmental Research Institute Board member Dave Gallo returns to Blue Hill on Thursday, July 27, for a lecture titled “Global Climate: Are We About to Have a Titanic Experience?”

Gallo co-led the expedition that located RMS Titanic and spent much of his career as special projects director at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. In 2011, he helped locate Air France Flight 447 at the bottom of the Atlantic and is currently consulting on the oceanographic quest for missing Malaysia Airline Flight 370.

The talk is part of MERI’s 2017 Environmental Lecture Series, which is focused on climate change. The lecture is free and open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. with a 5:30 reception for the speaker at the MERI Center for Environmental Studies, 55 Main St. in Blue Hill.

For more information, call 374-2135 or email [email protected]