Land trust director to speak Sept. 13

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission will host a talk by Aaron Dority, executive director of the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Lamoine Consolidated School.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy is a 30-year-old land trust serving the Union River and Frenchman Bay watersheds east to the Hancock County line.

Dority will discuss the organization’s conservation work in the region, including conserving Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The conservancy protects clean water and important wildlife habitats, and builds hiking trails in some of the best places eastern Maine has to offer.

All are welcome and light refreshments will be served.