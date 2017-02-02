“Just for Fun” concert Feb. 5

CASTINE — The Castine Arts Association invites the community to its annual “Just for Fun” music concert on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish.

The church is located at 68 Main St. in Castine.

The program will feature a variety of musical genres performed by local musicians who will be playing instruments such as piano, ukulele, violin, recorders, harp, flute, brass quartet, bassoon, kazoos, guitar, penny whistle and organ.

The concert also includes musicians singing songs from “South Pacific,” “Java Jive” and “Oklahoma!”

This is a family event for all ages. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Sam Friedlander at 326-9583.