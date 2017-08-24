Journalistic ethics topic of discussion

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library will present a panel discussion on journalistic ethics and the current state of the industry on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Three panelists with experience in the field will answer questions how things work in a newsroom, how they make decisions about what stories to cover, what ethical standards they believe in and are held to and what they do to try to avoid biased reporting.

There will several prepared questions to start the discussion, and time for questions from the audience as well.

Panelists include Nat Barrows, publisher and editor at Penobscot Bay Press, Joshua Moore, executive editor at Pine Tree Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service of the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, and Judy Mathewson, a Brooklin-based journalist and founder of the new business Peninsula Wordsmith.

The discussion will be moderated by the assistant director of the library, Hannah Cyrus.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.