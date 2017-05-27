Joint replacement seminar June 5

ELLSWORTH — All are welcome to join Frenchman Bay Orthopedics, Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for a special joint replacement seminar on Monday, June 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gen. Bryant E. Moore Community Center in Ellsworth to learn more about the process.

After a brief presentation on total joint replacement, given by Dr. Peter Copithorne, a full panel of experts will be available for one-on-one questions and answers.

In addition to Dr. Copithorne, representatives from both hospitals will be on hand to answer questions about every step of the process, from check-in to recovery, and even what happens once you get home.

To register, call 664-5775. Refreshments will be served.