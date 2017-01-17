Jewelry making class scheduled

ELLSWORTH — A “sweetheart” jewelry making class is being held at the Moore Community Senior Center on Friday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

The instructor is artist Julianne Wood, who will be teaching the art of making your own jewelry.

The class costs $15. This includes both sessions, beads and a bead setting tray. If you have your own special beads, charms or tools, you may bring them along.

The class is limited to 15 participants.

Call 664-6016 or email [email protected] to register or sign up in the office.