Jesup Library to host author Aug. 31

BAR HARBOR — Penn Rhodeen, author of “Peacerunner: The True Story of How an Ex-Congressman Helped End the Centuries of War in Ireland,” will be speaking at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 31.

“Peacerunner” is the must-read account of how ex-congressman Bruce Morrison rose from crushing defeat to become a crucial figure in the historic Irish peace process that ended centuries of warfare.

Books will be on sale courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books.

For more information, call 288-4245.