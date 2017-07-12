Jazz, films at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library invites kids of all ages to a “Jazz for Kids” concert by Fuchsia, a local jazz combo made up of recent George Stevens Academy alumni, on Wednesday, July 19, at 4:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome to attend the concert, including adults.

Also at the library on July 19, College of the Atlantic senior Ursa Beckford will host a screening of his film “Something Good Will Come of This: A Maine Man’s Journey Through the Opiate Epidemic” at 7 p.m.

The film will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Beckford and the subject of the film, Mike Bills.

Maine Filmmaker and composer Sumner McKane will host a showing of his new film, “The Northeast by Eastern,” at the library on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

The film combines the Eastern Illustrating and Publishing Co.’s comprehensive collection of early 20th century photographs of towns and landscapes all over New England with archival film footage, interviews, oral histories, a soundtrack featuring period music and an original score by McKane.

For more information on any of these events, call the library at 374-5515.