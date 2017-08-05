Invasive plant paddle Aug. 12

ORLAND — On Saturday, Aug. 12, area lake lovers will have the opportunity for free training by the Maine Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program on Alamoosook Lake in Orland.

All are welcome to join the Invasive Plant Patrol Plant Paddle from 9 a.m. to noon at the picnic area/boat launch at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery, 306 Hatchery Road in East Orland.

The plant paddle is a three-hour guided exploration that takes place on shore and on the water. This is a fun, informal way to learn about Maine’s native aquatic plants, as well as the invasive aquatic plants that threaten the state’s beautiful and ecologically important habitats.

Participants will each receive a free “Quick Key to Ruling Out Maine’s 11 Most Unwanted Invasive Aquatic Plants,” and will practice skills needed to spot suspicious plants while out recreating on the water.

Pre-registration is required. Contact the Maine Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program at [email protected] or 783-7733 to register.

For more information about the plant paddle, contact Katie Greenman at 469-2122 or Chris Domina at 469-7300.