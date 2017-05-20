International trade discussion May 24

ELLSWORTH — The League of Women Voters – Downeast is hosting a discussion on international trade on Wednesday, May 24, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Pat’s Pizza in Ellsworth.

Guests will inclue Jack Cashman, former chairman of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, talking about energy, Kevin Shorey, owner of Quoddy Shoes in Lewiston, and Paul Volkhausen, proprietor of Happy Town Farm in Orland.

There will be free pizza and a cash bar will be provided.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.lwvme.org.