Improv night in Bucksport Aug. 23

BUCKSPORT — The Wednesday on Main summer event series is partnering with the Penobscot Theatre Company to present a night of family-friendly improv with Dennis Price and Amy Roeder.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Alamo Theatre, 85 Main St. in Bucksport.

For over 40 years, Bangor’s Penobscot Theatre Company has produced hundreds of plays and created a magical world of joy and wonder for kids (of all ages) through its innovative educational and summer programs.

Wednesday On Main brings you area improv pros Dennis Price & Amy Roeder, who have created a two person, improv tutorial evening and show. They’ll call kids up as volunteers throughout the show, and ask them to join at the end for a round of “Freeze.”

The suggested donation is $5.

For more information, call Paula Kee at 266-799 or visit www.bucksportwom.com.