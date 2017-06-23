Hospice Volunteers offering workshops

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering a new service in response to community requests.

A bereavement workshop for professionals is now available to be presented to members of a business or organization according to specific needs.

Does your organization serve individuals or family members who are dealing with life-limiting illness? Would you like to know more about how to support them within your professional role? This workshop may help you feel more prepared for your service.

Topics for this interactive workshop include: Understanding Grief, Communicating with Compassion, Avoiding Compassion Fatigue, Health and Wellness for Caregivers and Supporting Your Team.

Workshop sessions can be arranged on an as-needed basis and are free of charge.

For more information, call Janice Ronco, bereavement services coordinator at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, at 667-2531 or email [email protected].