Hospice Volunteers offering workshops

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering another series of a successful new program supporting individuals age 62 and over who have experienced the many losses associated with aging.

These losses may include the death of a spouse, family members and friends, impaired health, financial insecurity, changes in life roles and decreased self-esteem.

For the convenience of residents throughout Hancock County, the workshop is being offered in two series, both on the same dates and times in different locations.

Workshops are scheduled on Thursdays from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 12 and continuing through Nov. 16 at the Friends in Action Senior Center in Ellsworth and at the Harborview Apartments in Blue Hill.

The workshop is free of charge, but pre-registration is required.

To register, or for more information, call Janice Ronco at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, 667-2531, or visit www.hospiceofhancock.org.