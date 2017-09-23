Hospice Volunteers offering trainings

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering two volunteer training series beginning in mid-October with once-weekly meetings for eight weeks.

Hospice patient care volunteer training sessions will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 19 through Dec. 14.

Bereavement support volunteer training will be held Wednesdays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. from Oct. 25 through Dec. 20.

Both trainings will not meet the week of Thanksgiving and will be held at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office in Ellsworth.

The cost for both series is $75, which includes extensive training resources, background checks, refreshments and graduation materials.

The training programs require an application and pre-training interview, so the deadline for applying is Oct. 13.

Call 667-2531 or visit www.hospiceofhancock.org for more information.