Hospice offering film showings

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering three additional showings of the PBS “Frontline” program “Hope is Not a Plan.”

The following screenings are scheduled:

Wednesday, March 8, 6-8 p.m., Stonington Opera House, Stonington.

Thursday, March 16, 1-3 p.m., Moore Senior Center, Ellsworth.

Monday, March 20, 3-5 p.m., Parker Ridge, Blue Hill.

The program features Dr. Atul Gawande, author of the bestselling book “Being Mortal.” A facilitated discussion will follow each screening. The programs are free of charge and will feature a panel of local service providers discussing the topic and sharing local resources.

Co-sponsoring organizations include the Stonington Opera House, Island Nursing Home, VNA Home Health Hospice, Moore Senior Center, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Parker Ridge, Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Healthy Peninsula.

For more information, call Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.