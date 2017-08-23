Hootenanny set at Brooksville church

BROOKSVILLE — Popular for decades, a hootenanny is an informal gathering of musicians and music lovers singing the folk songs that generations have sung to relate their concerns, fears, passions and political views. Now it is akin to the popular open mic concerts.

A hootenanny will be held at the Brooksville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. Bobby Cleveland, a musician who plays saxophone and a wind synthesizer, will coordinate the music with other local performers participating.

Reminiscent of the ’60s, singalong music will include “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” “This Land Is Your Land,” “Tom Dooley,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Eve of Destruction” and other audience favorites. There is no admission fee.

For more information, call 469-7850.