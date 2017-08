ORLAND — All are welcome to attend HOME Inc.’s annual benefit auction on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Early viewing will begin at 11 a.m. and the auction will start at noon sharp.

All proceeds will support HOME’s homeless shelter program. The auction will be held at 90 Schoolhouse Road in Orland.

For more information or a list of items, visit www.homemmaususa.org or call the main office at 469-7961.