HOME announces spring classes

ORLAND — HOME Inc. has announced its 2017 spring class schedule.

Among the offerings are:

Basic Computer Skills, Fridays from 10-11 a.m. starting Feb. 10.

“Bodies Speak and the Heart Listens,” a class on the energies of Chinese medicine, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 and March 1, 8 and 15.

Cooking from Scratch, Monday, Feb. 27, 8 a.m.-noon.

Wire Wrapped Jewelry, Tuesdays from 9-11 on Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. There is a $20 suggested donation for materials.

Other offerings that are by appointment include pottery, Reiki sessions, resume writing and stitchery.

For more information, call 469-7961, email info@homecoop.net or visit www.HOMEmma.USA.org.