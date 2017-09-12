History talk at Woodlawn Sept. 20

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth historian Darlene Springer will talk about life around the Union River from 1763 to 1963 in a lecture at the Woodlawn Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

Sawmills, lumbering, shipbuilding, spring freshets, fires, road building, merchants, schools, national service in time of war and celebrations will be examined. While dates and facts will be mentioned, her emphasis will be placed on giving the audience the opportunity to imagine everyday life in Ellsworth over the years.

Springer is the author of “The Great Fire of Ellsworth 1933” and an avid collector of vintage Ellsworth artifacts and pictures. She is a member of the Ellsworth Historical Society and serves on the Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having documented her descent from Lt. Elijah Wilbur, Revolutionary War soldier and patriot.

An Ellsworth business owner, she can be found most days on Water Street at Dunn’s Monument Shop, celebrating 135 years in 2017.

For more information, call 667-8671 or visit www.woodlawnmuseum.com.