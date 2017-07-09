History talk series starting July 19

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn will launch its new History Lectures at Woodlawn series on Wednesday, July 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. with Virginia Tuttle presenting “Antique Copper Cookware: A Brief History.”

Copper cookware has long been the favorite culinary equipment of serious chefs in Europe and the United States. This illustrated presentation will identify when and for whom craftsmen first produced copper pots and pans, and how newly developed technology made this possible.

It will further explain the techniques coppersmiths used to create their wares and will examine the various types of copper cookware that are found in today’s antique market.

Tuttle owns Four & Twenty Antique Copper in Camden.

This talk and others in the series are open to the public and free of charge, however donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, call 667-8671 or visit www.woodlawnmuseum.com.