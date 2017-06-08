History talk at Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — Local historian Mark Honey will give a talk at the Ellsworth Public Library on Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. titled “A History of a House in Time: The Evolution of a House in a Community.”

Honey will discuss connections between the historic Ellsworth Public Library building and how it relates to the evolution of the Ellsworth community. This event is the first in a series of events that will commemorate the 200-year anniversary of the Tisdale House, the historic portion of the library building.

The Tisdale House was built in 1817 as a residence by Col. Meltiah Jordan for his son Benjamin Jordan. The house is named for Seth Tisdale, a notable Ellsworth resident who owned the house for many years before it was acquired by George Nixon Black in 1887. Black donated the house to the city with the stipulation that “the premises conveyed shall always be used as a public library.”

The Federalist style house is on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.